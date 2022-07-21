A Hustler Hollywood is coming soon to Killeen.
A Hustler Hollywood is coming soon to Killeen.
That’s according to a banner sign recently attached to a vacant store in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway, which used to be a mattress store.
Hustler Hollywood sells lingerie and other adult items.
The chain store has more than 40 locations, including stores in Dallas and Fort Worth.
It is “an upscale, modern erotic boutique providing a sophisticated shopping experience for the sexually curious,” according to the company.
“The first Hustler Hollywood store opened on the world-famous Sunset Strip in 1998 with a mission to adapt the Hustler reputation into an accessible lifestyle brand,” according to the company’s website.
The sign on the vacant store, between Buffalo Wild Wings and Chuck E. Cheese, says the company is hiring for the Killeen location.
