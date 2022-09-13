The introduction of the Beckett Guide in 1984 was a game-changer for sports cards collectors.
Beckett’s Guide, created by James Beckett, offered for the first time a comprehensive price listing for collectors — meaning collectors were less likely to get ripped off as their items now had a monetary value attached to them. From here on, every card and each pack had an assigned value, and sports cards went from a hobby to a commodity.
“I remember seeing the guide and I thought, ‘Wow, these are really worth something,’” said Earl Daigle, a local business owner. “I really started to see the value of what I was holding.”
Daigle owns and operates America’s Heroes Comics & Games at 3401 W. Stan Schleuter Loop in Killeen — however, his career in collectibles started in 1990. The America’s Heroes owner said he grew up with a love of sports cards that got him his first gig working at a store called Bookstand when he was 21.
“They needed someone to help run the sports card section,” he said.
It took just under a year before Daigle was running and managing his own store, and when he moved to Killeen, the sports card enthusiast opened a location on Rancier Avenue. Daigle said he was unsure of what to expect, but the welcome he received was warm and business has since been good.
“I found out right away, it isn’t as much fun owning a store as working in one,” he laughed.
Daigle operates in a part of the market that focuses mostly on product acquisition and distribution. In other words, his job is to keep the latest comics and card games in stock. This can be more difficult than it sounds, as Daigle said one of the hardest parts of his job is keeping up with the rise and fall of trends in the collectible market.
“A few years ago, the people started turning more towards anime and manga,” he said. “But the market goes through trends and phases. What might be super popular one year may be worthless the next year.”
It takes a keen eye to determine the best investment, however. Daigle pointed out that the rise in popularity for the trading card game, Cardfight!! Vanguard, posed difficulties for many stores because of its high wholesale price. Wholesale prices remain a sticking point for small-business owners like Daigle, who said it’s tough to compete against giants like Walmart.
“We just don’t have the space,” he said.
Despite this, Daigle said he is thankful that his store is near Fort Hood.
“There are a lot of young soldiers with plenty of money to burn,” he said.
Other trends that have risen — and fallen — include the 1985 Garbage Pail Kids trading cards, The Pokemon Trading Card Game, Furby dolls and many other snapshots of pop culture that have since been left by the wayside. Daigle still carries Garbage Pail Kids trading cards, which he displays on his front counter, in front of a Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) graded edition of a 1965 copy of “Strange Tales” signed by both famed comic book author Stan Lee and Dick Ayres, the comic book’s artist. The comic book is the first appearance of character Nick Fury in the Marvel Universe — it is listed in Daigle’s store at $995.
Some fans, however, reject “grading,” or the practice of having a card or comic book analyzed by an expert and graded on a scale of 0 to 10, with zero being a complete mess and a 10 being mint condition.
“I just feel like it takes away the soul of the card,” said Crazy Collectors Co-Owner David Cerna. “Once you put it in plastic it’s like it just turns into something that you sell. It’s no longer a piece of your childhood.”
Still, both graded and non-graded comic books, along with Funko Pop — miniature figures of pop culture characters — have seen a recent surge in popularity, Daigle said. The Pokemon Trading Card Game has also seen a recent comeback, with a rare first edition “Illustrator” Pikachu sold in February for $900,000. Despite the hype surrounding card games, Daigle’s primary source of sales come from comic books, he said.
Moreover, Daigle said that he has been forced to accept that he is longer an avid collector.
“There’s an old adage in drug dealing, which is to never sample your own product,” he said. “You’ve got to remember that any box or pack that you open is one that you’re not selling to a customer.”
Additionally, Daigle does not offer tables for customers. Many competitors that sell trading card games and comic books often provide a few tables where customers can unpackage their product or meet up to play with their friends. However, Daigle said it’s a matter of real estate.
“I look at it this way: I don’t call myself a gaming store, instead I say that I’m a store that sells games,” he said. “Other people can offer gaming space, but for me it’s just not worth it.”
Since moving to Elms Road, Daigle has seen more foot traffic, but a higher cost, he said. The owner-operator said the cost is absolutely worth it, but putting in just one table would cost him around $200 a month, space wise. Instead, he’s content to leave it to his competitors, like Terry “Stan” Stanly.
Stanly, 63-year-old owner and operator of Book Stan, operates a tightly packed menagerie of products. One wall is taken up by Funko Pops while another is chock-full of comic books, new and old. All around the store are boxes of bulk comics and cards, while right in the middle are two tables where a group of Magic: The Gathering enthusiasts could be seen playing Wednesday.
“We host all sorts of events here,” Stanly said. “We do Dungeons & Dragons Sessions, tournaments, you name it.”
Stanly’s store opened in 1991 as an old book store, and Stanly said he has served the location since 1996.
“It started off as an old book store, and I slowly just started adding the stuff I love,” he said. “Let’s see, my favorite comic book that you would know is The Amazing Spider-Man. The dialogue is good and it’s always got great art.”
Over the nearly 30 years he’s been in business, Stanly said the business has more or less stayed the same, though he admitted the store was forced to close down for two months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, Daigle said that business slowed to a crawl in 2020, as suppliers shut down. Shortly after the nation began to reopen, however, there was a surge in sales that has since quieted down, Daigle said.
Both Daigle and Stanly operate their businesses almost entirely by themselves. While Daigle maintains his store alone, Stanly admitted that he gets a little help, but he “comes in every day right at opening” and stays “until it’s time to close.”
“I’ve got someone that comes in every now and again and my wife comes in to clean every so often, but it’s mostly me running the show,” Stanly said. “I’ve never been late.”
Stanly also does something rare in the age of Amazon, eBay and trading sites like TCG Player, in that he offers no online sales. Instead, Stanly said he enjoys the relationships he builds with customers.
“I really love what I do,” he said simply.
Stanly said the choice to remain physical hasn’t hurt his business, which relies heavily on comic book sales. Unlike trading cards, which are often listed and sold as “singles” as opposed to buying a randomized pack, many comic book enthusiasts enjoy the challenge of picking through comic book bins at older stores.
America’s Heroes Comics & Games and Book Stan are just two of a multitude of collectibles business that Killeen has to offer, and retailers such as Lucky Ducky Sports Cards & Collectibles, at 3507 Trimmier Road, have popped up in recent years.
