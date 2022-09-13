The introduction of the Beckett Guide in 1984 was a game-changer for sports cards collectors.

Beckett’s Guide, created by James Beckett, offered for the first time a comprehensive price listing for collectors — meaning collectors were less likely to get ripped off as their items now had a monetary value attached to them. From here on, every card and each pack had an assigned value, and sports cards went from a hobby to a commodity.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.