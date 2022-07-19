In the decade of the 1980s there were many musical artists that had No. 1 hits, and one of those pop icon sensations is scheduled to perform in Copperas Cove later this year.
Tiffany will be coming to the Fubar Sports Bar in Copperas Cove on Oct. 5 for one show.
Tiffany, whose full name is Tiffany Darwish, became famous with her 1987 hit “I Think We’re Alone Now.” In February 1988 she hit No. 1 again with her love ballad “Could’ve Been.”
Tiffany was youngest female artist in music history to top the Billboard charts with her debut album self titled “Tiffany.”
Before Tiffany takes the stage she will be proceeded by another hit maker from the 1980s — Jade Sterling, the lead singer of the group Pretty Poison. That group’s song, “Catch Me I’m Falling,” was a top 10 hit in 1987.
The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Fubar, in Copperas Cove’s Frontier Plaza, 181 W. Business 190 No. 9.
Early ticket sales start Wednesday and prices will range from $35 to $55 for VIP.
The tickets on sale Wednesday are for the front row seats and VIP seating.
“We want to give Tiffany’s biggest fans the chance to get those seats before we open up the rest of the seating to the public,” said Cody Speer, owner of the Fubar Sports Bar.
To purchase tickets or get information about VIP tickets or the “Tiffany Meet and Greet Package,” please call Fubar at 254-518-1747 or send a message through the Fubar FaceBook page direct messenger.
I liked her movie, pop star vs pop star (Mega Python vs. Gatoroid) Tiffany and Debbie Gibson were great together. It's funny when they realize "I think we're alone now. There doesn't seem to be anyone around"
