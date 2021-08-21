HARKER HEIGHTS — The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce dished out 20 business awards at a ceremony Saturday night.
The event was the third annual Black Excellence Awards Ceremony, sponsored this year by the Innovation Black Chamber.
More than 150 business owners and guests turned out to the spectacle, held at the Harker Heights Events Center, which set out to celebrate local businesses. Organizers said the 250 tickets for the event sold out.
Originally intended to be held during Texas Black Business Week in the second week of February, the ceremony was moved to National Black Business Month in August due to “snowvid.”
The chamber gave out three “Pillars of Strength Awards” awards and 17 “best of” category awards, which chamber CEO Ronnie Russell said was the result of over 14,000 submissions.
“We had more votes than city council’s gotten for the past couple years,” Russell said with a laugh. “That shows the power of unity and the power of assembly.”
Russell stressed that the event is a celebration of the community and the strength of businesses in the Killeen area.
“If you survived 2020 and you’re here, then your community has voted for you to be here,” Russell said.
In the spirit of community, the chamber presented the first of the three major awards to Brother Tavares Bethel. The BabaTunde Award, also known as the “fathership award,” is given out to those that have had a profound effect on development of the community. Bethel is more than qualified, Russell said.
“Brother Tavares Bethel is the grandfather of the Chamber,” Russell said. “We stand on his shoulders.”
According to Russell, Bethel helped to found the first Black chamber of commerce in Killeen.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented posthumously to the late Claudia Brown. According to Russell, Brown was a founding member of the Innovation Black Chamber and a former Bell County Justice of the Peace.
Finally, the Economic Impact Award was presented to Benjamin O’Neill, who created the Killeen Food Truck Park. According to Russell, O’Neill started with a car dealership on South Fort Hood Street, eventually flattening the lot and making it a sapce for food trucks. O’Neill’s business boomed during 2020, because, Russell said, “You couldn’t go to a restaurant, but you could go to a food truck.”
When asked about his business’s role in the local community, O’Neill said that its about helping each other out.
“If I can save the next person some heartache, then I’m doing a good job,” O’Neill said.
Mayors Jose Segarra of Killeen and Andy Williams of Nolanville both attended the event, as did local city council members.
Live music was provided by Distinguished Soundz, whose musical style blended jazz, rap and funk.
Additional award winners from the night include the following:
Top Barbershop Award: Boss Cutz
Top Business Services: Kredit Kleanse
Top Entertainment Award: IYF Peezy
Top Educator Award: Alita McCarter
Top Salon Award: NeNe’s Creations
Top Stylist Award: Teneshia Clemons
Top Boutique Award: Stylus Upscale Boutique
Top Food Truck Award: Yeah She Rollin
Top Restaurant Award: Bobby B’s
Top Media Award: Khenetic Images
Top Realtor Award: Arricka Price
Top Non-Profit Organization Award: The Blessings Project
Start-Up Award: Unicorn Units, LLC
Health & Fitness Award: Prestart Lifestyles
Top Automotive Shop Award: 2020 Auto Spa
Youthpreneur of the Year: Arts By Rags
Small Business of the Year: Kredit Kleanse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.