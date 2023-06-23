HARKER HEIGHTS — The 118th Chuy’s location, which is opening to the public in Harker Heights next week, hosted a friends-and-family event on Friday.
The event allowed the 110 employees at the new Tex-Mex restaurant to practice cooking and serving food before opening day on Tuesday.
“We’re just so excited to be here, this has just been such an great experience for us in this town,” said Lisa Bryant, area supervisor for Chuy’s. “We’re excited to see everyone on Tuesday.”
Visitors at the Heights location are greeted with bright pink walls and pictures of customers’ dogs that have been framed — or will be framed. According to Bryant, the first 150 or-so customers to send photos of their dogs into the establishment will get free appetizers from the restaurant.
The various areas inside the restaurant are very decorative.
“We have a few different rooms,” said Jennifer Reid, general manager of Heights Chuy’s. “We have the chihuahua bar; we have the family room with some very interesting pictures of families; we have the art room which is the different artists from Mexico that are hanging on the wall, and more.”
With each different room, the Chuy’s staff made sure to bring unique twists that differ from other Chuy’s in the country.
Like the original Chuy’s in Austin, the Heights location holds an Elvis shrine to add more fun to the restaurant. There are also family portraits from Mexico along with hubcaps that are hung on the ceiling for people to look up at in the foyer entrance.
“We have lots of fun decor at Chuy’s,” Reid said.
On Friday as family and friends of the employees got a taste of the food, the Heights Chuy’s location was filled with laughter and bodies moving around the busy restaurant.
There were over 100 people who stopped by to grab some food and drinks while the employees trained.
“So they say if you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen just one Chuy’s, and that is so true,” Rebecca Brewer, assistant manager and 15-year Chuy’s employee, said. “At any store you go to, you get a different design of the restaurant, you get a different vibe.”
Chuy’s will be opening its 119th location in New Braunfels in August. Brewer will be the general manager for that store and is excited for Chuy’s to expand more throughout the state.
“We are growing, and their plan is to open anywhere from 10 to 12 stores every year,” Brewer said.
