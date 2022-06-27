With a clip and a snip, owner Johnny Dang cut the ribbon on Integrity Nail Bar in Killeen.
The grand opening was attended by the Harker Heights and Killeen Chambers of Commerce. Dang was also presented with his framed first dollar of profit, a traditional bouquet of yellow roses and a certificate welcoming him to the Killeen business community.
“I would like to say thank you to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and the Killeen Chamber of Commerce for coming out today and welcoming us to the community,” Dang said.
In total, the combined salon and bar plays host to 15 nail technicians and offers a mini bar that will offer margaritas and two kinds of beer on tap.
As of Monday, Dang said his business did not have an alcohol sales permit so drinks would be complimentary; once he obtains a permit, however, Dang will charge for drinks.
In addition to manicures and pedicures, Dang said that the business also offers lashes and facials, waxing, and a pool bar that will be open until 11 p.m. most days.
Integrity Nail Bar is co-owned by five other individuals, though Dang said he is the leader of the group.
“The idea started with me and everybody followed, we’re a family,” he said.
When asked about the large-scale business, Dang said he wanted to offer a clean, quality business for residents in the Killeen area.
“We wanted to upscale to Killeen,” Dang said.
Also present at the grand opening were several radio stations, including B106.3 FM, and KISS 103.1 FM.
Pricing for nail services start at $36 for a regular acrylic fill, or $46 for a set, while Gel dipping starts from $46. Kids services are charged at a lower price. A basic manicure for kids aged 3-7 runs $15, while the same service will cost $18 for kids 8-12.
Integrity Nail Bar is located at 4310 Clear Creek Road. Its hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; it is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
