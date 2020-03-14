A recent study ranking recession resistant cities nationwide showed Killeen ranked 20th — part of a positive trend statewide.
Five Texas cities — Frisco, Plano, Denton, Austin and Lubbock — are among the top 10 recession-proof cities, according to the study by SmartAsset, a financial advice company based in New York.
The study considered the change in unemployment numbers, home values and percentage of the population relying on public assistance and state rainy day funds during the Great Recession during the years 2007 through 2010.
The 10 lowest ranking cities saw an average increase of 8% in unemployment, compared to a 5.2% average across all 264 cities studied during the same time period, the study said. Additionally, the same cities saw an average decrease of 26.9% in home values, compared to the 13.7% average.
The location of Killeen — particularly its proximity to Austin, another resilient metropolis ranking 5th in the SmartAsset study — positively affects the housing market, according to Joshua Roberson, senior data analyst at the Texas A&M University Real Estate Center.
“From what I understand, the Killeen-Temple housing market has become part of the outer orbit of the Austin housing market,” Roberson said.
Texas has a large military community that comprises active-duty service members, reservists, National Guardsmen and veterans, among others, Roberson said. It has the third-largest count of permanently assigned military personnel in the nation, trailing only California and Virginia, he added.
“Because active-duty military are generally more active in Texas’ rental market than home-buying market, rental activity is more likely to suffer when troop counts decline,” Roberson said. “Meanwhile, veterans can be a stabilizing force in some housing markets.”
The Killeen housing statistics were ranked at 61.86 out of a possible 100. For this portion of the study, SmartAsset considered housing costs as a percentage of the area’s income, the change in the median home value between during the Great Recession and the 2018 mortgage delinquency rate.
The city of Killeen ranked 56.94 out of 100 in the area of employment resistance to recession. Using date from the census bureau, the study weighted the unemployment rate in 2018 as well as the change in the unemployment rate during the Great Recession.
Killeen received the maximum possible score of 100 for social assistance, which evaluates the percentage of the population relying on public assistance, the average annual amount of assistance per household and state rainy-day funds as a percentage of state expenditures. Practically, the percentage of Killeen residents on public assistance compared to the population of the city is low, the study showed. Additionally, the availability of these services is better than other cities in the study.
The average of the rankings in all three categories of employment, housing and social assistance, showed Killeen with a score of 72.93 out of a possible 100 compared to the 264 cities studied nationwide. The score was good enough for Killee to place No. 20 on the list.
This finding is evidence of the economic stability and predictability afforded to our community by the presence of Fort Hood, according to John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“Military spending tends not to be subject to short term economic cycles,” Crutchfield said. “Our proximity to Austin is an asset, as is the robust highway network that has been created in our community in recent years.”
Although Killeen as a city is assessed to be strong in the face of recessions, the study concluded with advice for individuals to prepare their personal affairs for a recession.
Rainy-day funds and savings for unforeseen events can lessen the blow of tragic situations, according to the study. The study also suggested being aware of market trends and adjusting investment profiles accordingly. Finally, SmartAsset researchers advise talking through your individual situation with a professional advisor to better prepare to fortify or recoup your assets in the event of an economic recession.
