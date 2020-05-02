The smell of smoked meat filled the air in Killeen as a local barbecue restaurant held its grand reopening Saturday.
Restaurants and retailers had the ability to reopen Friday after Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed some standards in an effort to reopen the state.
James Crawford, owner and pit master of Band of Brothers BBQ said the announcement was timely.
“It’s a blessing, to be honest with you,” he said. “It really is.”
Crawford said his restaurant was struggling throughout the duration of the shelter-at-home order and Bell County’s disaster declaration, which ended dine-in services at restaurants on March 19.
“We had to get back to work or we wouldn’t have survived,” he said.
Killeen resident Elizabeth Cancel said the reopening provided her a break from the kitchen.
“It’s nice not being the one that’s cooking,” she said while laughing. “And to be able to help some friends out in the process.”
Cancel said she has been supporting Band of Brothers BBQ, 1100 Lowe’s Blvd., Suite 400, since it was a food truck.
“We wanted to make sure we put our support back into the community,” she said.
Cancel said her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Weirich is obsessed with the brisket.
Returning customers Erica and Matthew Buyer said the timing of the reopening was also perfect.
“We called in a couple days ago to see if they were doing take-out,” Erica Buyer said. “They said ‘No,’ but they’ll be open on Saturday, so I was like, ‘We’re going on Saturday, and we’re going to go early, so that we make sure we can get food.’”
The Buyers also said they think it is nice to be in the community with the ending of the shelter-at-home order.
“We don’t really go out that much, but it’s nice, for sure, to get out of the house,” Matthew Buyer said.
Also at the restaurant for the reopening was veteran organization Over the Edge Outdoors, which is partnered with Band of Brothers BBQ.
The organization provides veterans and soldiers with outdoor adventures, such as fishing trips and hunting trips, all expenses paid, according to Chris Ellenburg, a member of the organization.
Band of Brothers customers can add a donation to their order that goes to Over the Edge.
“I hit (Crawford) up last November,” Ellenburg said of the partnership. “We had a soldier that didn’t get to go home for Thanksgiving, and (Crawford) was doing some Thanksgiving meals, and so we got him to give the soldier a Thanksgiving meal.”
Crawford said his restaurant is also partnered with a youth home in Salado.
