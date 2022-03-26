A new Italian restaurant, Bella Sera, has opened in Harker Heights at 2330 Verna Lee Boulevard, directly across from Harker Heights High School. The eatery is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.
The Heights restaurant is separate from the Bella Sera in Copperas Cove, though they are within the same “familial franchise,” said the owner.
“I train everyone then I help them establish their own restaurant,” said Johny Vebi, the owner of the Marble Falls location who has been training and expanding the restaurant for over 20 years. “It’s not exactly a franchise but it’s like a little family of restaurants.”
When asked why he chose to open another location in Heights, Vebi said “The area is just beautiful. My father-in-law lives here and says he never wants to leave.”
The Harker Heights location makes the sixth Bella Sera location across Texas. Vebi said he hopes to open more restaurants in Salado or Temple in the future.
Bella Sera serves a wide variety of Italian foods, from the classic spaghetti and meatballs to seafood dishes like shrimp scampi. The Heights location did not have a website as of Friday but has the same menu as the Copperas Cove location.
To find the Bella Sera menu online, go to https://www.bellaseraitalianrestaurantmenu.com/
Though the restaurant opened on March 9, Bella Sera will be celebrating its opening with a ribbon cutting with the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
