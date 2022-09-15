The Jack in the Box at the intersection of 38th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen has been demolished, leaving only a pile of rubble and a sign to denote where it used to be.
However, a new commercial permit for the location at 3201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. was approved by the city in July of this year, indicating that the Jack in the Box will be rebuilt in the near future.
