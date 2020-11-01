JobsCentralTexas.com, a new recruitment website for local employers and job seekers, was launched today by the Temple Daily Telegram and the Killeen Daily Herald.
JobsCentralTexas.com is part of a network of more than 2,000 job boards on a leading online recruitment platform. Jobs posted on the new site are promoted locally, regionally and nationally.
“Central Texans rely on the Telegram, the Herald and their associated websites for local news and advertising,” said Sue Mayborn, editor and publisher of the newspapers. “A locally owned and operated recruitment site that’s promoted by our newspapers and affiliated with a national network is a powerful combination for businesses and job seekers.”
The JobsCentralTexas.com network includes some of the largest publishers in the country and has nearly 80 million email alert subscribers. The platform utilizes job matching software that delivers job posts to the most qualified, most interested job seekers. Employers using the site will have preferred placement amongst similar jobs.
Job seekers may register to receive email alerts on the site so they will be notified as soon as a new opportunity matching their skills, experience and interests is posted.
The Telegram and the Herald have worked together on a number of initiatives in recent years, including the creation of FME News Service that expands local coverage for each newspaper and Tex Appeal Magazine, a quarterly publication distributed in each newspaper and at dozens of Bell County locations.
“JobsCentralTexas.com is another way we are serving our business partners, readers and community,” said Mrs. Mayborn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.