Killeen expects $26 million from latest federal coronavirus relief
Bell County officials are expecting around $70.4 million in federal funding, and Killeen is expecting about $26 million, after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act on March 11.
City officials said the parameters and when it will come is not yet known.
Harker Heights could receive around $7.07 million.
Nolanville looks to be slated $1.28 million.
Temple is slated to get $15.62 million, Belton is expected to get $4.99 million and Salado is set to receive $520,000. Florence is slated to get $280,000.
Copperas Cove should receive around $7.25 million. Gatesville is slated to receive $2.7 million.
The city of Lampasas is expected to receive $1.74 million.
Federal funds not enticing local entities to ramp up testing
With new strains of coronavirus on the rise nationwide, President Joe Biden allotted $10 billion last week for increased coronavirus testing, but Killeen and the Bell County Public Health District are not planning to take part in COVID-19 testing.
Killeen offered free coronavirus testing every Monday and Tuesday in recent months before ending the testing program in February. The last reported COVID-19 testing hosted by Killeen took place Feb. 8 and 9, with hundreds of tests administered those days.
Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Friday the city was not sure if any of the allotted $10 billion would be given to the city for testing.
A searchable list of current free COVID-19 testing sites can be found here: https://bit.ly/38WIYgB.
Bell County Public Health District spokesman James Stafford said Friday the district has not offered COVID-19 testing for a number of reasons.
Nolanville is currently offering free COVID-19 testing, in addition to vaccine clinics by appointment, during March. Nolanville residents seeking a COVID-19 test may visit the Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, 84 N. Main St., on Wednesdays in March from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
60,000-square-foot grocery store could be in works for north Killeen
The Killeen City Council was told Tuesday that a grocer with a plan to build a 60,000-square-foot store is in negotiation with a developer to build a grocery store in north Killeen.
Bobby Hoxworth, the treasurer of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, talked during a presentation from the EDC about a possible new grocery store in north Killeen near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
The EDC recently hosted a visit with a regional grocer that builds 40,000- to 60,000-square-foot stores.
The grocer is currently building a store in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, and if a deal is agreed upon, the same contractor would build the Killeen store. The EDC is comfortable that the store will be approved in the location, according to Hoxworth.
Hoxworth said the developer has owned that property since at least 2014, when he bought it thinking Walmart was going to buy the land and build a store on it, which eventually fell through.
The area in question has a number of businesses currently open, primarily at the Eastlake Shopping Center, and with a few businesses located across the street and nearby. The IGA Foodliner, which closed in 2019, was in a building that currently houses a beauty supply store.
Local emergency personnel honor fallen comrade
Large numbers of police, fire and emergency services vehicles cruised through Killeen Monday afternoon in memory of a 15-year veteran fire and rescue officer who recently died of cancer.
Patrick Bergman, 37, died March 5 after a battle with cancer.
The procession passed in front of Central Fire Station, 201 N. 28th St., and Fire Station No. 3, at 700 N. Twin Creek Drive.
The citywide procession began on Fort Hood Street and traveled along, Elms Road, Twin Creek Drive, Rancier Avenue and W.S. Young Drive before ending at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, where Bergman’s funeral was held.
Bergman served with the Killeen Fire Department from 2005 to 2020, when he retired for medical reasons.
