The Killeen Economic Development Corporation commented during Tuesday’s workshop meeting of the Killeen City Council that multiple businesses could be coming to Killeen in the future.
Karl Green, the secretary of the EDC, said there are two call centers looking at Killeen, one of them looking at the old H-E-B building on Gray Street and the other looking at the Blackboard building in the Killeen business park.
The first could create up to 100 jobs paying an average salary of $18 an hour. Killeen is one of eight remaining locations the call center is considering.
The second would create jobs with annual salaries between $40,000 and $60,000, with no other specific details provided during the meeting, according to Green.
Although a couple of call centers may be on their way, the city did miss out on a company that manufactures electric planes and is looking for a new home.
The new company, which was not named, would have brought in around $119 million in capital investment and would have created 1,045 jobs, according to Green.
The miss, however, does not appear to be the fault of the EDC.
Green said the company told the EDC that they provided the best local incentive package that the company received, but the incentives from the state of Texas were not enough to draw the company in.
There were 19 qualified states for the project and Killeen was the only city in Texas to make the shortlist, according to Green.
