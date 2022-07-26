The 212-unit Keystone apartment complex at 2502 Bacon Ranch Road is under new management.
Venterra Realty acquired the complex on July 12 in a deal worth an undisclosed dollar amount. Although the company declined to provide the deal’s dollar amount, the location is listed on the Bell County Appraisal District’s website at around $16 million.
“We have seen excellent growth in the Killeen area, and are excited to expand our Texas portfolio with the addition of Keystone,” said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty in a news release.
The complex will retain the name Keystone and will continue to offer 479- to 916-square-foot rooms from $930 to $1,355 a month.
“Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-class living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at Keystone by implementing Venterra’s customer-focused management platform,” added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.
According to the release, Venterra owns and manages over 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across 16 cities. The company provides housing for 38,000 people and 12,000 pets, the release said.
Venterra did not say whether it specific plans for renovating or improving the Keystone complex.
