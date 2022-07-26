Keystone Apartment Complex

Courtesy Photo

 Courtesy Photo

The 212-unit Keystone apartment complex at 2502 Bacon Ranch Road is under new management.

Venterra Realty acquired the complex on July 12 in a deal worth an undisclosed dollar amount. Although the company declined to provide the deal’s dollar amount, the location is listed on the Bell County Appraisal District’s website at around $16 million.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.