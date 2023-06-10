Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Police Department on Saturday held a “Kiddo Card” program at Market Heights.
During the event, held at Target, kids up to the age of 13 had the opportunity to speak to local officers in the area, while also getting the chance to get their picture taken for a new ID card.
Target also provided the police crew with volunteers.
The Kiddo Card program is an event the Heights Police Department tries to hold every quarter of the year.
“The purpose of the Kiddo Card is in case a kid goes missing or kidnapped or anything like that,” HHPD Sgt. Peter Quichocho told the Herald,
“It has a pretty current picture of them and all the information that law enforcement and first responders need for an Amber Alert or to go search for them,” Quichocho said, describing the ID cards.
At around noon Saturday, there was a line of parents and kids waiting to get the pictures taken of the child and get forms for the guardian to fill out.
One mother said she really appreciated the police bringing the Kiddo Cards back after 2021.
“I think it’s a great and safe way, in case something happens to my kid,” said Jasmine S., who has a 5-year-old daughter. “They have pictures of them and all the information — they are pretty much registered already.”
Harker Heights residents can contact the HHPD Community Services Division to set up an appointment.
Other police departments also have similar programs.
