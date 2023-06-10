kiddo cards1.JPG

The Harker Heights PD hosted a kiddo cards set up at Target from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 Jada Holcomb | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Police Department on Saturday held a “Kiddo Card” program at Market Heights.

During the event, held at Target, kids up to the age of 13 had the opportunity to speak to local officers in the area, while also getting the chance to get their picture taken for a new ID card.

kiddo cards2.jpg

This is an example of the "Kiddo Card" ID provided by Harker Heights PD from their Facebook page.

