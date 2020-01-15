Employees and customers of a 7-Eleven in Killeen are remembering fondly a store clerk — known to many as “Ms. Janet” — who passed away earlier this week.
The 7-Eleven at 1000 S. WS Young Drive is holding a vigil from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight to remember the longtime store employee, Janet Hawk, according to the store’s manager.
“Please come join us to celebrate the life and shenanigans of our dear mother and friend,” according to a flyer for the event.
Family members of Hawk will be at the vigil tonight, and customers are encouraged to share stories of Ms. Janet.
A donation jar has also been placed at the store to help the family with expenses.
