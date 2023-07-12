One of the tallest buildings in Killeen — a hotel with a checkered past and
The six-story Oyo — once one of the premier hotels in Killeen and one of the most recognizable buildings in the city — appears to be chained up and closed.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One of the tallest buildings in Killeen — a hotel with a checkered past and
The six-story Oyo — once one of the premier hotels in Killeen and one of the most recognizable buildings in the city — appears to be chained up and closed.
The Killeen hotel at 803 East Central Texas Expressway had a locked, metal chain around on the main doors Tuesday and Wednesday, and a no trespassing sign was passed. No cars were in the parking lot.
However, the hotel, part of a chain, was still accepting room reservations online and over the phone. The person who answered the phone could not explain why the Killeen hotel appeared to be closed.
The Oyo hotel, formerly known as the Red Lion, was purchased by an Indian hotel chain in 2018. The hotel was previously a Howard Johnson, but then had closed for years.
At the Oyo, the management had done various renovations in recent years.
The reason for the abrupt closure seems to be a mystery.
“At this time, I cannot provide any information about the Oyo hotel on Interstate 14.” Scott Connell, CEO of the Killeen Chamber of Commerce, wrote to the Herald on Wednesday.
Surrounding businesses have also not heard or seen any updates on the hotel, but they are all still running business as usual and are still open, according to an employee at Taj Restaurant & Bar, a Indian restaurant located next to Oyo.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(2) comments
Very mysterious, indeed.
Probably because it's nasty lol! Most hotels south of 190 are nasty, unkept, roach infested, and need to be torn down.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.