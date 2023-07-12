One of the tallest buildings in Killeen — a hotel with a checkered past and   

The six-story Oyo — once one of the premier hotels in Killeen and one of the most recognizable buildings in the city — appears to be chained up and closed.

OYO-1.jpg

The Oyo hotel on Central Texas Expressway was seen on Tuesday with chains on the entrance and a no trespassing sign.

(2) comments

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Very mysterious, indeed.

wilyoldvet69

Probably because it's nasty lol! Most hotels south of 190 are nasty, unkept, roach infested, and need to be torn down.

