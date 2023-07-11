In honor of the convenient store chain’s birthday, which matches its namesake, 7-Eleven stores across the country, including in the Killeen area, gave out free small Slurpees to customers on Tuesday.
“Since 2002, 7-Eleven, the world’s largest convenience retailer, has been celebrating its birthday on July 11 in a special way. We have given our customers a FREE Slurpee drink on 7/11 to thank them for their loyal patronage and continued support,” according to the company’s website.
(1) comment
It's also my granddaughter's birthday, so she gets free slurpees always! Or they used to do that, I don't know if they still do! Happy Birthday, 7-11!
