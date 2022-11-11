The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is hosting a mixer with the Austin-Central Texas Chapter of the National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC) at the airport, 8101 Clear Creek Road, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
According to a news release, the mixer is a monthly event where different organizations gather to conduct business-to-business networking.
“During this time, like-minded citizens are linked together in newly-formed partnerships and able to join forces and create multiple business opportunities and relationships for neighboring companies in the community,” the release said.
“The event was built for expansion and the growth of multiple businesses. Participants want to build new pathways for their up-and-coming businesses.”
According to the release, the National Association of Minority Contractors is the oldest minority construction trade association in the United States with an annual project capacity of more than $1 billion nationally. The general purpose of this chapter is to initiate, encourage and assist in the development of construction contractors, their staff, and their craftsmen. They initiate and operate training programs for people desiring employment and procurement opportunities in the building trades to assure opportunities in all areas of this industry.
