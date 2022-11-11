GRK

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is pictured here in this photo from 2022.

 File | Herald

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is hosting a mixer with the Austin-Central Texas Chapter of the National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC) at the airport, 8101 Clear Creek Road, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to a news release, the mixer is a monthly event where different organizations gather to conduct business-to-business networking.

