Ridership at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport remains stable, if low, in the month of June.
The airport has experienced an 41.84% decline in ridership for the month of June, dropping from 13,199 enplanements, or boardings, in 2021 to 9,305 enplanements in June 2022, according to a city report. Year-to-date enplanements, representing the exit of United Airlines from the Killeen market, have declined more steadily. As of the month of June, the airport had enplaned 50,689 passengers; by the same time last year, 56,678 passengers had boarded Killeen planes. This represents an 11.81% decrease in year-to-date ridership.
The only commercial airline serving Killeen is American Airlines, offering six to eight flights per day to Dallas. United, which was offering daily flights to Houston, pulled out of the Killeen airport in January. Delta also previously served Killeen, but pulled out in 2018.
Mike Wilson, Killeen’s executive director of aviation, said via email correspondence on Thursday that there are multiple factors involved in this year’s decline, including the loss of United Airlines from the Killeen market, rising gas prices and personal choice.
“The main one is United leaving our market. Another factor is the current state of the airline industry. Pilot shortages, cabin crew and mechanic shortage, as well as weather have caused a tremendous amount of canceled flights recently all over the country. While they have not had a major direct impact on our flights, there has been some residual effect,” he said. “Another factor may be the cost of tickets. Fuel prices have caused airline ticket prices to increase dramatically.”
However, Wilson said that the airport is working with several organizations on a multi-media campaign to draw back airport customers.
“GRK has started a comprehensive marketing effort using a broad range of media including digital and traditional methods, such as television, print, and billboards, targeting audiences in the Central Texas market area,” he said, referencing Killeen’s three-letter airport code. “We continue to implement our partnership outreach to Central Texas Chambers of Commerce, Municipalities, and Economic Development Corporations, as well as civic organizations. Our Air Service Development Task Force is made up of more than 20 different organizations in the Central Texas area. In addition, we are actively engaging several airline partners for recruitment into our market.”
In 2018, the airport announced that it was exploring a route to Denver in the wake of Delta airlines exiting the Killeen market. However, after four years, the airport finds itself down two airlines and without a flight to Denver. Wilson said Thursday that the airport is still pursuing a Denver route, but cautioned that it will take time to secure.
“We are currently engaging with different airlines regarding the Small Community Air Service Development Program grant we received from the U.S. Department of Transportation. We have strong interest from several airlines and I think we will eventual see the Denver flight become a reality. However, with the issues I noted above with the airline industry, primarily the pilot shortage, it will likely be 12 months or more before it happens,” he said.
