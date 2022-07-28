american airlines

An American Airlines airplane pulls into the runway at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

 File | Herald

Ridership at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport remains stable, if low, in the month of June.

The airport has experienced an 41.84% decline in ridership for the month of June, dropping from 13,199 enplanements, or boardings, in 2021 to 9,305 enplanements in June 2022, according to a city report. Year-to-date enplanements, representing the exit of United Airlines from the Killeen market, have declined more steadily. As of the month of June, the airport had enplaned 50,689 passengers; by the same time last year, 56,678 passengers had boarded Killeen planes. This represents an 11.81% decrease in year-to-date ridership.

