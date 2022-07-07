Five months after United Airlines bowed out from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, passenger traffic at the local airport this year is down slightly but trending up.
Enplanements, or how many residents board a plane to leave Killeen, are an important indicator of an airport’s health.
From Jan. 1 through the end of May, the airport had boarded approximately 41,384 passengers, 2,095 less than it did from January through May in 2021, according to city data.
In May 2021, the airport boarded 13,060 passengers; in May 2022, the airport boarded just 8,995. This indicates a decrease in passenger boardings of 31.12%.
Overall, however, the airport appears to be on the recovery track from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of enplanements from May 2021 to May 2022 reached 123,257. This is a 33% increase in passenger boardings from the same 13-month period starting in 2020, when the airport saw just 92,610 passenger boardings. However, it is still shy of the 139,894 enplanements conducted in 2019.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport typically competes with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for Central Texas flyers, and has struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 as well as the exiting of United Airlines. United Airlines announced their departure in November, citing COVID-19 struggles and a decline in ridership. American Airlines, which offers around six to eight flights a day to Dallas, is currently the only airliner servicing the Killeen-Fort Hood Airport.
Missing out
While the Biden Administration announced Thursday that $1 billion in federal funding has been released for airports across the nation, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) was not listed as one of the airports set to receive any of those funds. Nearby Austin-Bergstrom, Dallas-Fort Worth and Arlington Municipal airports have received funds that will be used to increase terminal capacity and address sustainability concerns.
June’s enplanement numbers are scheduled for release in the coming days, according to Janell Ford, Killeen’s Director of Communications.
----
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, passenger traffic (enplanements):
2018: 131,313
2019: 139,394
2020: 82,861
2021: 126,352
2022 (through May): 41,384
