Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $908.7 million in sales tax allocations in August, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.62 million in sales tax revenue, an 18.37% increase from the $2.21 million allocation distributed in August 2019, the release stated.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in June, which saw some businesses still shut down due to coronavirus restrictions.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 3.6% increase from the allocations distributed in August 2019, with special purpose taxing districts receiving the largest increase of 8.2% from last year.
Killeen has seen a sales tax revenue increase in June, July and now August.
In June, the increase was around 5.59% and in July the increase was 18.02%.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.27 million in sales tax allocations in August, an increase of 20.39% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $789,673, a 12.37% increase from August 2019.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase, receiving $118,451 in August, a 33.66% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $2.47 million, an 16.90% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $606,736, a 20.92% increase from last August’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $274,457 for a 6.04% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 19.88% increase in August allocations from last year; it is set to receive $588,904.
Gatesville saw an 8.69% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $213,528 in July.
