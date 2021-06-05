Harker Heights Chamber to host golf tournament June 11 in Killeen
The 27th Annual Harker Heights Chamber Golf Tournament will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a hole at the tournament can visit https://form.jotform.com/HarkerHeights/-golf-61121-27th-annual-hh-chamber- or call 254-699-4999.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts weekly webinars
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week.
These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Killeen restaurant will host hiring day June 7
Texas Roadhouse in Killeen is hosting a hiring event on June 7 to fill 20 different full-time and part- time positions.
Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location, according to a news release from the restaurant.
Sami Show returning to Bell County Expo Center
The Sami Show Marketplace will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
Admission is $6 per person and kids 12 and under are free. There will be crafts, art, jewelry, clothing, handcrafted household items, and more available.
Lampasas EDC planning job fair for June 10
The Lampasas Economic Development Corporation will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at the Lampasas County Higher Education Center, 208 E. Avenue B.
Emailmwalsh@cityoflampasas.com for more information or if your business would like to participate.
Food Truck Festival planed June 12 in Cove
The City of Copperas Cove and Parks and Recreation are hosting the fourth annual Food Truck Festival from 6 to 10 p.m. June 12 at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
This event will feature an ’80s theme and will include a line-up of various food trucks, beer and wine tents, market vendors, yard games, kid activities, live music by DysfunkshunJunkshun, and more.Entry fee is $5 per car load or $1 per person for walk-ins.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by Hunter King
