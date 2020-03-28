Killeen chamber hosting Facebook Live event
A Facebook Live event to discuss innovative ways local small business owners are adapting to the new realities of social distancing and mandatory closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, March 30. A discussion about creative ways to navigate these challenging times is to be led by Beth Funk, owner of Life Moves Yoga; Josie McKinney, owner of Let’s Eat Texas; and John Valentine, CEO and founder of Operation Phantom Support. For more information on this event, contact the chamber.
GKYP virtual luncheon
Due to concerns over COVID-19, the Greater Killeen Young Professionals luncheon on April 9 has become a virtual event. The first 20 people to register will receive a $10 gift card to We Deliver to pay for lunch during the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. online meeting to be hosted by the Centex Planeteers in honor of Earth Day. Scheduled topic for discussion is “What’s happening with the environment?” and will include several different issues related to reducing waste and making positive change to benefit the environment. GKYP luncheons are free for group members, and $10 for non-members. For more information, call Jasmine at 254-526-9551 or e-mail Jasmine@killeenchamber.com.
Leadership Killeen book drive continues
New and gently used books for children of all ages are being collected by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Killeen to fill a new lending library. Donations are being accepted now through March 31 at chamber offices, and at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. For more information, contact the chamber.
Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremonies postponed
Several Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremonies have been postponed. Those previously scheduled events included: Little Jamaica Restaurant and Lounge, 1200 Willow Springs Road, on March 27; HA Homes, 2700 S. Fort Hood St., on March 30; and Farmers Insurance of Central Texas – Bridges Insurance Agency, 3045 Stillhouse Lake Road in Harker Heights, on March 31. For more information, contact the chamber.
Wounded Spirits PTSD Program regular meetings temporarily shelved
The ongoing “Wounded Spirits” program for PTSD sufferers has been postponed until further notice, program director John Rose said. Weekly meetings that were being held at Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove will continue at some point to address such issues as PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction, suicide. While the Thursday evening meetings are no longer being conducted, Rose said anyone suffering PTSD-related issues is encouraged to continue reaching out, and assistance remains available. Registration to participate in the program is open year-round, Rose said. For more information, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
