Harker Heights chamber plans ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 4
A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand opening of custom apparel company TexThreads is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event at 100 East FM 2410. Contact the chamber for more information.
Free COVID-19 virtual counseling service offered by phone or tele-video
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties. The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more.
The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. Teams members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Self-care event scheduled at Moose Lodge in Harker Heights
On Feb. 6, female residents are invited to come be a part of Take Care, a self-care and self-awareness event from noon to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Moose Lodge in Harker Heights.
Attendees can stay the entire time or leave whenever they want. It is completely free to attend, is family friendly and covers all areas of self care.
There will be about 24 vendors for shopping pleasure from Yoga, Color Street to Yoga and Self-Defense. There are 11 speakers ready to help empower, encourage and education females on things like self-defense, budget planning, hair care, clothing fitting and so much more.
Contact: Allie Hoffman, host, 512-809-9719 alliejhoffman@yahoo.com.
New beauty shop coming to Killeen shopping center in February
A new hair and beauty business is coming to a Killeen shopping center next month.
Shenice Jones is the CEO and founder of She Jay’s Hair Collection which is an online business selling beauty products, but will now also have a physical location in south Killeen.
The business will be located at 2707 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 105, and the ribbon cutting for the new business will be at noon Feb. 8. That will also be the first day the business will be open.
Heights business owner reelected to Texas Solar Energy Society board
Howard “Scot” Arey has been reelected to the board of the Texas Solar Energy Society and voted as the board chair for the 2020-2021 term.
Arey is the owner of Solar CenTex of Harker Heights. He returns to the TXSES Board after serving as its Chair from 2014 through 2016.
Local business wins awards for excellence in wedding planning
G Fire Productions in Harker Heights was announced as a winner of the 2021 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, a leader in the $200 billion global wedding planning industry.
In celebration of local wedding vendors nationwide and overseas, the 2021 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® recognizes the wedding professionals who excelled in supporting to-be-weds despite unprecedented challenges resulting from COVID-19.
G Fire Productions is honored to be one of the top DJ in Harker Heights on WeddingWire.
For more information about G Fire Productions, please go to www.gfireproductions.com.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
