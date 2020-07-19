Cavender’s partners with Special Olympics Texas for 6th straight year
Cavender’s is partnering with Special Olympics Texas for the sixth year in a row to sell paper torches at each of the western wear and boot retailer’s 57 Texas stores to raise money to help support athletes, competitions, training and other SOTX programs.
Paper torches will be available at the checkout counter for one, five, or 10 dollars from July 6 through Aug. 6, and can be personalized with the buyer’s name or the name of a loved one to honor.
Funds raised will go toward providing quality sports competition and training, as well as virtual opportunities and increased safety protocols, for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state.
“These are trying times for all companies and organizations, but despite that, Cavender’s continues to show its generosity.
Their continued support of Special Olympics Texas means the world to the athletes and allows individuals with and without intellectual disability to further the inclusion revolution,” said Miguel Quezada, chief development officer for Special Olympics Texas.
The cowboy boot and western wear retailer has been a supporter of SOTX since 2015, raising nearly $100,000 over five years.
In addition to the paper torch campaign, Cavender’s has been the presenting sponsor for SOTX’s statewide equestrian competition for many years, which is held each year in May at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan for nearly 200 athletes.
Cavender’s is a family owned and operated western wear retailer based in Texas with 85 stores located across 12 states.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled July 31 by Heights Chamber
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 31 at Divine Touch, 4008 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 108.
Divine Touch offers facials, chemical peels, mud wraps, body scrubs, sports massage, Swedish massage, prenatal massage, as well as retail items such as eye masks, soy candles and skin care products.
For social distancing purposes, the ribbon-cutting event is also being conducted virtually (on-line). For more information, contact the Heights chamber.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by John Clark
