Killeen Chamber to recognize community heroes at Nov. 2 lunch
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host a “Recognizing Our Community Heroes” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
This is an opportunity to recognize local heroes from Bell and Coryell counties who demonstrated exceptional service and self-sacrifice during the pandemic and the February 2021 snow and ice storm.
Go to https://bit.ly/3nDbevm for tickets. Expected dress is business attire. For questions, contact Nichole at 254-526-9551 or nichole@killeenchamber.com.
AdventHealth to host 26th annual Gold Star Gala Nov. 4 in Killeen
AdventHealth will host its 26th annual Gold Star Gala from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
The black-tie event will benefit the expansion of services, programs, and medical equipment for AdventHealth and the surrounding communities.
This year’s live entertainment will feature music by Derek Spenceas a tribute to George Strait. There will also be cocktails, gourmet dining, a live auction, and raffle.
Individual seats and group tables are available for purchase through the AdventHealth Foundation office. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Tony Mino at 254-519-8307.
Extraco Banks awards $25,000 and mentorship to area business
Extraco Banks announced Waco-based business, Champions Salon & Barber, as the winner of the 2021 Extrapreneur Award Program on Oct. 21.
The program provides Central Texas entrepreneurs and small business owners a chance to win up to $26,000 in cash prizes, along with mentorship and business consultation for one year. Champions Salon & Barber was among more than 45 businesses across the Central Texas area that applied.
“We continue to be impressed with applications received from Central Texas businesses for the Extrapreneur Award,” said Chris Kincaid, corporate executive vice president and chief of strategic design for Extraco Banks, in a press release. “We couldn’t be more pleased for Champions Salon & Barber to be this year’s winner. They have trained more than 90 new barbers. We look forward to providing mentoring and business consultations to their team throughout 2022.”
Champions Salon & Barber was founded in 2018. It currently has two barber locations and a barber academy with the goal to produce licensed barbers, including a scholarship program and credit bureau reporting to help students build credit.
“The whole experience with ExtracoExtrapreneur Award Program was exhilarating,” said KevinGritten, co-owner of Champions Salon & Barber, in a press release.
Each finalist team for the program presented business pitchesthat were evaluated by Extraco executive leaders on four elements: mission and vision, economic catalyst, viable/executable, and overall idea. Monetary prizes ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, as well as mentorship from three to six months, were awarded to the other finalists.
For more information about the annual Extrapreneur Award, visitextracobanks.com/extrapreneur.
Learn more about Champions Salon & Barber at https://www.championssalonandbarber.com/.
McDonald’s creates non-fungible token for McRib’s anniversary
McDonald’s will create a limited number of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs,to celebrate the return of the McRib on Nov. 1, and the sandwich’s 40th anniversary.
NFTs are unique pieces of virtual art that can’t be duplicated, and are similar to other forms of cryptocurrency to be traded, sold, and collected. The McRib NFTs will be digital versions of the sandwich.
McDonald’s will be giving away the new NFTs to 10 fans on Twitter. To enter for a chance to win, follow @McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the sweepstakes invitation tweet any time between Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 from your public account. The company will select 10 fans to receive the exclusive McRib NFT by Nov. 12.
