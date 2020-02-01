Killeen chamber networking
Killeen’s “premier networking opportunity” for business professionals is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce offices, One Santa Fe. Plaza Drive. Guests will have the chance to introduce themselves, talk about their business and hand out marketing materials to other local professionals interested in forming business connections. The luncheon meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For tickets and other information, please contact Nichole Anderson at 254-526-9551, or email nichole@killeenchamber.com.
Wounded Spirits PTSD Program
All post-traumatic stress disorder sufferers, along with family members and friends ages 14 and up, are invited to attend the ongoing “Wounded Spirits” PTSD program at Victory Baptist Church, 502 W. Business 190, in Copperas Cove. This free 13-week program continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through May 7. Topics to be addressed include PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction, suicide. For more information and to register, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Coffee Connection/Military Appreciation in Heights
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Coffee Connection is scheduled from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Training Center of Central Texas, 455 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Harker Heights. Contact the chamber for more information.
A free Military Appreciation Lunch is scheduled for Feb. 18 at Veterans United Home Loans, 1302 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 100, in Killeen. The catered monthly event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce. To RSVP, call (254) 350-2250 or email Danielle.Martinez@vu.com.
Low-cost pet vaccinations
Killeen Animal Services is hosting a low-cost pet vaccination clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Complete yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs are $20. Individual shots are also available, including: rabies vaccinations for cats or dogs, $5; Distemper/Hepatitis/Parvo/Corona shots for dogs, $15; kennel cough shots, $10; feline leukemia/ PRCC vaccinations, $15. Preventative flea and heartworm medication will also be available for purchase. All pets must arrive on a leash or in a carrier. Vaccinations are administered under the care of veterinarian Dr. John Tarlton and his staff. For more information, contact the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Public policy luncheon
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and Bell County Judge David Blackburn are scheduled guests for a Public Policy Council luncheon hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road in Killeen. Segarra and Blackburn are to provide information on the state of the city and the county. For information on tickets and other details, contact the Killeen Chamber.
Special Needs Valentine’s Dance
Killeen Youth Advisory Commission presents “A Night with the Stars” Special Needs Valentine’s Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Tickets are $5 for this ages-12-and-up event. Admission is free for one caregiver/family member. For more information call 501-8889.
Cove Fishing in the Park
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation and Tourism announces the annual Fishing in the Park event on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the duck pond in City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B. Admission is free. There is a five-fish limit, and a fishing license is required for those 18 years and older. For more information, contact Ashley at 254-542-2719 or awilson@copperascovetx.gov.
Black Economic Empowerment Workshop
The public is invited to attend the 7th Black Owned Operated Movement (BOOM) showcase from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Shilo Inns hotel ballroom, 3701 S. W.S. Young Drive. This event is designed as a black economic empowerment workshop to help increase income of women-owned and minority-owned businesses, but organizers say all business owners are welcome to become vendors and all ethnicities are welcome to attend. Community outreach programs are also supported, including such things as feeding the homeless, mental health awareness, and donations to help local children suffering abuse or negligence.Vendor opportunities are available for $100. For more information, call Eugene Alexander at 254-307-2411 or e-mail blackownedmixer@gmail.com. For more info, go to www.supporttheboom.com.
Boxing and Bonding
Continue or start a new health and fitness routine while making new business contacts by joining members of the Greater Killeen Young Professionals for this month’s social at Title Boxing Club, 2904 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Building B. Prior boxing experience is not required to participate, as instructors will be on hand to teach technique before the class, scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20. Dress for a workout and bring plenty of water. The event is free, but participants will be required to purchase hand wraps for $8; all other equipment will be provided. Contact the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce for more information.
Higher Education Report Luncheon
Dr. Harrison Keller, Texas Commissioner for Higher Education, is the scheduled guest speaker for a luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Central Texas College, and hosted by CTC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Keller is to talk about higher education issues, and particularly the value and role of community colleges in meeting the TX 60X30 initiative. For tickets and other information, contact the Killeen chamber.
Belton Chamber of Commerce Monthly Events
The Belton Chamber’s regular monthly event schedule includes: Chamber Coffee Connection, the last Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m., Belton Chamber of Commerce office, 412 E. Central Ave. Enjoy coffee and meet new people while learning about what is going on in the community.
Shakers & Stirrers – High-Speed Networking Lunch, the third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different business location each month. Have lunch, meet new people and business connections, and play networking games. Registration for this event is required. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Business After Hours, the first Thursday of the month at 5:15 p.m., at a different business location each month. Network and mingle with other like-minded people in a relaxed environment after hours. Contact the Chamber for details on this event.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.