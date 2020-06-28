Panneton named managing partner of Ted Smith Law Group, PLLC
The Ted Smith Law Group, PLLC announced that Raymond Panneton has been named its Managing Partner, effective June 1.
Panneton has quickly established himself as a zealous advocate for his clients, as well as an overall asset to the firm’s various practice sections, according to a news release from the firm. Since joining the firm, Panneton has obtained positive results for his clients, has demonstrated leadership within the firm, and has ensured that the firm is well-equipped to assist every aspect of a client’s case, the release stated.
“Ted has established himself and his firm as a community leader and has such a passion for his clients,” Panneton said. “I am honored to be joining the firm as a partner.”
According to the release, Panneton is an active member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of Texas, and Bell County Bar Association.
In addition to his work for his clients, Panneton also currently serves as the Marketing and Communications Director for the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and as the Chair of the Medicine and Law Committee in the American Bar Association’s Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section.
Heights Chamber of Commerce plans 2 ribbon-cutting ceremonies in July
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony from noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Life Moves Yoga, 3045 Stillhouse Lake Road, Suite 110. Life Moves Yoga offers yoga and meditation classes, private yoga, corporate yoga and mindfulness program, yoga teacher training, infrared hot yoga, trauma sensitive yoga, and meditation. For social distancing purposes, the ribbon-cutting event is also being conducted virtually (online). For more information, contact the Heights chamber.
On Friday, July 31, the Heights chamber plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Divine Touch, 4008 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 108. Divine Touch offers facials, chemical peels, mud wraps, body scrubs, sports massage, Swedish massage, prenatal massage, as well as retail items such as eye masks, soy candles and skin care products. This event will also be held virtually. Contact the chamber for details.
Heights Chamber golf tournament set for July 17; registration underway
Registration is underway for the annual Harker Heights chamber golf tournament, scheduled for Friday, July 17 at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
Individual players, teams, and sponsors are being sought for the event that benefits the local community and helps provides scholarships for area students.
“Chip In for the Chamber” can also provide your company with a way to promote and showcase your business to the many area professionals participating in the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities include:
• Four-man team and hole sponsorship — $525 (includes a four-man team and sign with the name of your business prominently placed at a golf hole)
• Four-man team sponsor — $425
• Hole sponsorship — $125 (Includes business name on a golf ball sign, placed at a golf hole)
• Food sponsor — $1,250
• Refreshment sponsor — $250
• Beverage cart sponsor — $500
• Individual player — $110
• Title sponsor (2) — $650 package includes: featured hole on the course (park a vehicle or setup a table), featured YouTube & Facebook Live video, featured article in the Chamber Biz magazine, logo on social media and chamber website.
• Eagle (5) — $500 package includes: featured hole on the course (park a vehicle or set up a table), featured Facebook and YouTube video, ad in monthly newsletter, logo on social media and website.
• Birdie — $450 package includes: ad in the monthly newsletter, logo on social media and website with active link to sponsor’s website.
• Tee Off — $250 package includes: logo featured on social media, logo featured on website with active link to sponsor’s website
• Door prizes (raffle benefiting scholarship funds)
• Goodie bag sponsor (each golfer will receive a goodie bag)
Registration forms are available at: https://form.jotform.com/201425407815046. For more information, contact the Harker Heights chamber at 254-699-4999 or harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by John Clark
