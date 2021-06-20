Killeen regional airport hosting Disadvantaged Business Enterprise open house on July 1
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport will be hosting a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) open house at 11 a.m. on July 1. The open house is for all DBE firms and companies that are interested in doing business with the airport.
Those interested can RSVP now by calling 254-501-8700/4.
The open house will be in the main conference room at the airport on the third floor, 8101 Clear Creek Road, in Killeen.
U.S. House members ask SBA to stabilize COVID-19 related grant
U.S. Rep. John Carter, along with U.S. Reps. Roger Williams, R-Texas, Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Dean Phillips (D-Min.) and over 200 bipartisan colleagues, sent a letter calling on the Small Business Administration (SBA) to stabilize the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program.
The SVOG program provides emergency assistance grants to venues that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Carter’s office.
As of June 14, only 400 grants have been approved out of the 14,000 applications. In the letter, Carter and his colleagues demanded that SBA expedite the release of funding to struggling venues across the country and that SBA explain the issues that have caused these delays.
Killeen Chamber to host Buckley at Military Relations luncheon July 6
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host a Public Policy Luncheon with state Rep. Brad Buckley and a Military Relations Luncheon with Maj. Gen. Michael Robert Keating.
Buckley will speak at 11:30 a.m. July 6. This will include a post-legislative session update and a question and answer session.
Space is limited and advance registration is required. Register at bit.ly/3ztGDFw or by calling 254.526.9551.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts weekly webinars
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week.
These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
