First National Bank Texas wins statewide Best of Community Banking Award from bankers group
The Independent Bankers Association of Texas, the largest state community banking association in the nation, recently honored First National Bank Texas with a Best of Community Banking Award in gold for its “Digital Solutions Launch Campaign” marketing submission.
2020 marks the 29th year that IBAT has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Texas community banks with the BOCB Award. Community banks, such as First National Bank Texas, play a critical role in their local communities. The Best of Community Banking competition is designed to honor local banks for their commitment to helping their customers, neighbors, employees and community.
BOCB Awards recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need.
Each submission received a gold, silver or bronze award in one of five categories: bank culture, community service, financial literacy, marketing and architectural design.
In 2019, FNBT made a multi-million dollar investment in its digital platforms. In anticipation of the 2020 launch, the Product Development and Marketing departments created a campaign unlike any the bank had ever seen to generate momentum with employees and excitement among customers.
Marko the Meerkat was selected to serve as the campaign mascot as meerkats are known for their intelligence, group energy and keen awareness. The bank created multiple cutting edge videos were unveiled at the bank’s annual conference and later sent to all employees and customers.
All marketing and communications related to the digital conversion featured Marko and proved to engage customers and employees.
“The conversion of the bank’s internet and mobile banking platforms this year reinforced our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence for our customers,” said President and CEO Bobby Hoxworth. “A timely conversion was critical to the project’s success and warranted a communication plan that would stand out from all other bank communications and inject fun into the change process. Needless to say, Marko delivered.”
Killeen chamber plans ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown business
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at New York Style Skincare, 201 N. Gray St.
All state-mandated regulations are to be followed, including all guests wearing a face covering.
The ceremony will be outside, followed by small groups entering the facility for a tour in order to maintain social distancing standards.
The event will also be live-streamed. Contact the Killeen chamber for details.
Free COVID-19 counseling service available by phone, tele-video
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties. The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day. Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more. The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. Teams members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Walmart drive-in movies to return
to Killeen store location this week
Walmart is inviting families to participate in a series of upcoming outdoor movie nights at various locations across the country, including Killeen. This free-of-charge “pop-up” event is touring the country and scheduled to come to Central Texas in September and October.
Sound for the drive-in style movies will come via FM radio, including car radios. Parking spaces will be marked for social distancing. Alcohol is not allowed.
Guests are asked to stay inside their car at all times. A mask is required anytime guests are outside of their vehicle. You must arrive in a vehicle, and you can bring as many people are there are seatbelts.
Scheduled show times include Oct. 16-17 in Killeen.
Those shows have been reported sold out, but registration may re-open and more tickets could be made available. Go to https://thewalmartdrivein.com/ for more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
