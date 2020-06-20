EXIT Homevets Realty announces new team member
EXIT Homevets Realty of Killeen announced that Ryan Kurpess has joined its growing team of real estate sales professionals. Located at 2000 E. Central Texas Expressway, Ste B, EXIT Homevets is a member of EXIT Realty Corp. USA’s expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
To date, EXIT has paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite(tm) including geolocation Smart Sign(tm) technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace.
The company’s Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.
Entries being accepted for Belton’s Fourth of July Virtual Parade
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s annual Fourth of July parade in Belton will be a virtual event, and video entries are being accepted. According to the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, 10- to 15-second videos may be submitted to include in the virtual parade. To record a video, hold the camera/phone stationary, recording the parade entry moving across from right to left. Hold the camera/phone still, and do not follow the entry as it enters from the right and exits to the left. Next, go to the Belton chamber events page atwww.facebook.com/events/2541643112829548/ and post the video to the page.
To have an entry judged for the chance to win cash prizes, follow this link to Dropbox and upload your video there: https://www.dropbox.com/request/PWuxqzSME9wBPKS1kQ1d.
Deadline for video entries is June 26. For more information, contact the Belton chamber.
Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony set June 24
Join the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce for a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony June 24 with You First Health and Wellness. Tune in to Facebook from noon to 12:30 p.m. for the ceremony. Contact the chamber for more information.
Heights Chamber golf tournament set July 17
Registration is underway for the annual Harker Heights chamber golf tournament, scheduled for Friday, July 17 at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
Individual players, teams, and sponsors are being sought for the event that benefits the local community and helps provides scholarships for area students.
“Chip In for the Chamber” can also provide your company with a way to promote and showcase your business to the many area professionals participating in the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities include:
• Four-man team and hole sponsorship — $525 (includes a four-man team and sign with the name of your business prominently placed at a golf hole)
• Four-man team sponsor — $425
• Hole sponsorship — $125 (Includes business name on a golf ball sign, placed at a golf hole)
• Food sponsor — $1,250
• Refreshment sponsor — $250
• Beverage cart sponsor — $500
• Individual player — $110
• Title sponsor (2) — $650 package includes: featured hole on the course (park a vehicle or setup a table), featured YouTube & Facebook Live video, featured article in the Chamber Biz magazine, logo on social media and chamber website.
• Eagle (5) — $500 package includes: featured hole on the course (park a vehicle or set up a table), featured Facebook and YouTube video, ad in monthly newsletter, logo on social media and website.
• Birdie — $450 package includes: ad in the monthly newsletter, logo on social media and website with active link to sponsor’s website.
• Tee Off — $250 package includes: logo featured on social media, logo featured on website with active link to sponsor’s website
• Door prizes (raffle benefiting scholarship funds)
• Goodie bag sponsor (each golfer will receive a goodie bag)
Registration forms are available at: https://form.jotform.com/201425407815046. For more information, contact the Harker Heights chamber at 254-699-4999 or harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com.
