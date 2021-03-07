Harker Heights business offering to pay a family’s electric bill for a month, urges others to follow suit
The owner of Ables Top Hat Home Services, Micah Ables, will be paying one local family’s electric bill for the month after such harsh winter weather.
Ables will also be giving another family a free chimney sweep to help with some relief.
The business owner is challenging other local businesses to do something similar to help out those that could use some help in the community.
Ribbon cutting set for Killeen business at noon Wednesday
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will hold a socially distant ribbon cutting for A Step Together at noon Wednesday, March 10, at the GKCC office (1 Santa Fe Plaza, Killeen). The public is invited to attend and help welcome this new business to the community.
Annual 14 Forward meeting set for March 29; Gen. Murray to speak
The 14 Forward Foundation will hold its Annual Meeting Monday, March 29, at 11:30 a.m. Keynote speaker Gen. Mike Murray, commander of Army Futures Command (AFC), will give an update on AFC’s work and how the organization is working with Fort Hood to modernize the U.S. Army. Afterward, there will be an update on the progress of the last year of the 14 Forward.
Cove business hosting Easter egg hunt April 3 inside store
Decor and More in the Dollar Tree shopping strip in Copperas Cove will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt inside the store on the Saturday before Easter ( April 3), 2-5 p.m.
There will be games for the kids, an egg hunt, and filled Easter baskets for prizes.
The store will open for business at its normal time of noon. German coffee, German cakes and over 30 different types of teas will be available.
Local Primerica associates recognized for their performance
The Norm Mitchell office of Primerica Financial Services recently recognized several associates for outstanding performance in building their local business in the month of February 2021.
Jim Judd was recognized as #1 in Investment Volume. Michael Lee was #1 in Monthly Cash Flow. Monica Collazo was recognized as #1 Insurance Volume, #1 in New Associates and was the Group’s “Top Producer”. Jennifer Shadwick was promoted to Senior Representative. Anthony Wallace was promoted to District Manager. Monica Collazo also qualified for the “Players Club”.
Free COVID-19 virtual counseling service offered by phone or tele-video every Wednesday
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more.
The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by Hunter King
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.