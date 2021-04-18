New virtual real estate business available in Killeen area
Homeowners in Killeen can go to Opendoor.com and determine their eligibility by entering their home address and answering a few questions about their home’s attributes and any upgrades they’ve made.
Harker Heights Chamber offers welcome bags to new city residents
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce offers welcome bags for all new residents.
The chamber wants your businesses to be the first to catch the customer’s eye. One of the many ways to get a business’s information out to the public is using welcome bags.
If anyone would like to add any items for the welcome bags, they can let the chamber know.
These items can be brochures, coupons, pens keychains or any thing you may offer.
Residents can call the chamber at 254-699-4999.
Free COVID-19 virtual counseling service offered every Wednesday
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more.
The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
