TikTok for Business Part II Workshop set for Oct. 26 in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove’s Economic Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce are hosting the second part of the new TikTok for Business Workshop from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at 408 S. Main St.
This workshop is intended for businesses of all kinds to learn how to utilize TikTok to further their interests. Those who did not attend the first part of the workshop series are still welcome to attend, but should already have their own TikTok account to work with.
Registration is free but seats are limited. Go to https://bit.ly/3njdK9L to reserve a spot.
Killeen Chamber hosting two ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host two ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week to celebrate and welcome businesses in the area.
The first ribbon cutting will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 for Central Texas Behavioral Solutions, 315 E. Avenue D, Killeen.
The second event will be at noon Oct. 28 to celebrate the I35 Group at Keller Williams Realty, 300 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
Both of these events are free and open to the public to attend.
Cove Chamber monthly mixer planned for Oct. 28 at Crawford-Bowers
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Business After Hours Member Mixer event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove.
This event is free for current members to network and connect with one another. Call 254-547-7571 for more information.
Vendor applications open for upcoming Krist Kindl Markt in Cove
Applications for food and market vendors, as well as parade float registration, for the 2021 Copperas Cove Krist Kindl Markt are now being accepted.
Interested businesses can find an application at https://copperascove.com/krist-kindl-markt/. Vendor spaces are open on a first-come, first-served basis. A food vendor space is $350 and a market vendor space is $125.
The event will take place Dec. 2-5 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Vendor registration deadline is Nov. 5 and the parade registration deadline will be Nov. 26.
Belton Chamber to host Pickleball Tournament Oct. 30 at country club
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Fall Spur Classic Pickleball Tournament at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane, Temple.
Cost is $50 per event and includes breakfast and lunch. There will be awards given for the top three winners of each event (men’s, women’s, and juniors’ doubles).
Go to https://bit.ly/3B41bnt to register a team and for more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line. Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
