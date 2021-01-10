Military Relations Council luncheon with Lt. Gen. Pat White canceled
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce luncheon featuring guest speaker Lt. Gen. Pat White scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, has been canceled, according to the chamber website.
Fort Hood’s commanding general was to speak to the chamber’s Military Relations Council, members of AUSA and the greater Killeen community about Operation Inherent Resolve, an update on III Corps and operations on Fort Hood and Operation People First. Contact the Killeen chamber for more information.
Killeen clinic hosting Virtual support group for parents on Jan. 15
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen is hosting a virtual support group for parents each Friday to share information about how to best help children be successful in remote learning activities for school.
These meetings allow parents to connect and share tips for using various learning platforms while gaining knowledge about how to best help guide children through virtual learning.
Meetings are noon to 1 p.m. each Friday. To register, go to: bit.ly/pandemicsupportgroup.
Virtual 5K Run/Walk to the Polar Bear Plunge planned Jan. 23 in Cove
The public is invited to attend the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department’s 2021 Virtual 5K Run/Walk to the Polar Bear Plunge from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Registration information is to updated later. Divisions are for male and female runners, and for walkers. Cen-Tex Series points given in Cen-Tex Series age groups.
Medals will be awarded to top three finishers in each age group for runners and to overall male and female winners. Parking is to be available at City Park.
For more information, contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov or (254)542-2719.
Harker Heights chamber plans ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 4
A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand opening of custom apparel company TexThreads is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event at 100 East FM 2410. Contact the chamber for more information.
Free COVID-19 virtual counseling service offered by phone or tele-video
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties. The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 5p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more.
The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. Teams members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services.
For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by John Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.