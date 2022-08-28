Vendors needed for annual Haunted Heights event at Carl Levin Park
Vendor applications for the annual Haunted Heights event, hosted by Harker Heights Parks and Recreation, are now being accepted.
Interested vendors should email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov to receive an application. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights.
HireX to host Killeen virtual job fair to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
HireX will host its Entry-Level Virtual Killeen Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30. Local and national companies looking to hire will be in attendance.
HireX will also host a number of upcoming sessions for other virtual job fairs. Go to https://bit.ly/3QRzhnG to register and to get more information.
Killeen Young Professionals Social will take place Sept. 1 at Pluckers
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Social will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Pluckers Wing Bar, 3000 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
This free event will allow young professionals to network with one another and learn more about professional development opportunities in the area.
NextGen Family Fun Arenas to
have ribbon cutting Sept. 1 in Killeen
NextGen Family Fun Arenas will host its ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen.
NextGen features family-friendly activities like laser tag, bubble ball soccer, bounce houses, Nerf wars, and much more. Go to https://nextgencombatarenas.com to learn more about its services.
USO Transitions resumé workshop scheduled Sept. 1 at Fort Hood
USO Transitions and the Texas Veterans Commission will host a Federal Resumé Workshop from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at USO Fort Hood, 121 761 st Tank Battalion Ave.
Attendees will learn how to tailor a resumé for federal government jobs and should bring their own computers to work alongside the presenter.
This free event is for active-duty military, military spouses, National Guard, and Reserve. Go to https://bit.ly/3R80Pom to register.
Tickets for the Killeen Chamber’s Membership Banquet on sale now
Tickets are on sale now for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s 89th annual Membership Banquet. The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Guests will include chamber members, business executives, and important members of the community. There will be a cocktail hour, program with opening remarks, dinner, awards presentation, and a guest speaker.
Tickets are $75 for individuals and $750 for a table of eight. For questions about purchasing a table, contact Nichole at 254-526-9551 or nichole@killeenchamber.com.
Dress is business formal. Go to https://bit.ly/3e2yG3G for tickets and more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
