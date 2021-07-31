Annual statewide Sales Tax Holiday scheduled for next weekend
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that the statewide Sales Tax Holiday, or Tax-Free Weekend, will be Aug. 6- 8.
“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” Hegar said in a July 23 press release.
For a full list of items that qualify for the sales tax exemption, go to https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/.
Temple Chamber’s Summer Sizzle event coming Aug. 6 at Sante Fe Plaza
The Temple Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Summer Sizzle event from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Temple Ave., Temple.
This free community event will kick off with a job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Temple Workforce Office, 201 Santa Fe Way, Suite 101.
This fair is open to all job seekers and will include 15 employers spanning a variety of industries like public service, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.
The remainder of the event after the job fair will feature an outdoor market, assortment of food trucks, and live music by the Three4One Band.
Harker Heights library to host annual Local Author Fair on Aug. 7
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its annual Local Author Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7.
The fair is free and open to all and will showcase Central Texas authors from a range of genres.
Scheduled to appear are children’s authors Linda Bailey, Chentelle Merriman, and Wisdom Walters; young adult/teen authors Sandie Jae, Rayne Polkowski, John Power, and Misty Tackett; adult non-fiction authors Helen Munday, Shawntae Sneed, and Michael Wagner; and adult fiction authors Don Kubicki, Andrew Lauck, Sandra Oliver, and Jim Wicked.
ContactReference Librarian Christina Link at clink@harkerheights.gov or 254-953-5491 for more information.
Abbott signs Executive Order providing clarity for virus response
Texas businesses shall continue to operate without COVID-19-related operation limits, as outlined in Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order signed July 29.
This order supersedes any local government entities or guidelines that would seek to limit business activities.
“Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott in a July 29 press release.
“They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary — never forced — in the State of Texas.”
Tickets available for Aug. 11 Leadercast Shift Conference in Killeen
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Leadercast Shift Conference from 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen.
This event will feature authors, CEOs, entertainers, and othersthat are well-known in their respective industries. Sessions and lectureswill focus on innovative leadership.
In-person individual tickets are $100, with discounts for groups with five or more people. Each in-person ticket includes all activities, a light breakfast, lunch, and snacks. A virtual attendance option is available for $109 per person.
Go to https://bit.ly/3ffc79P for tickets, a full list of featured speakers, and a schedule of events.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.