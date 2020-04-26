Caliber Collision introduces new service program for COVID-19
Caliber Collision in Killeen announced a new “Restoring You” program to honor and provide assistance to area frontline medical personnel, health care workers, and first-responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featured services for this special offer include such things as “contactless” vehicle pickup and delivery, and insurance deductible assistance, as needed. For more information, go to: calibercollision.com/restoring-you.
Virtual chamber networking and news
An online business networking lunchtime event is scheduled for May 6 by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Officials say this is a great way to meet other area business professionals.
All participants will have a chance to introduce themselves, talk about their business, and share marketing materials. For exact times and registration information, please contact Nichole Anderson at 254-526-9551 or nichole@killeenchamber.com.
Webinars help local businesses navigate COVID-19
The Killeen Chamber has been hard at work creating and sharing content to help local business owners and residents navigate the many unprecedented challenges being faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber has hosted a variety of webinars on Facebook live to share recent developments and insight from subject matter experts. The community is invited to view and share these informative videos at facebook.com/killeenchamber/videos, or youtube.com/KilleenChamber. Topics presented to date include:
• Understanding the SBA Disaster Loans & Forms
• How Small Businesses Can Survive the Coronavirus
• Entrepreneurs Adapt!
• Understanding the new Paycheck Protection Program!
• The Coronavirus is in Bell County, now what?
• Technology: Business Going Digital
• Let’s Talk Effective Social Media
• Social Media in a Pandemic.
Additional webinars are being presented weekly on Facebook Live, including:
• Keeping Your Family Busy, date & time TBA
• Staying Sane in Self-Quarantine, date & time TBA
Those unable to watch the videos live can view them after they air on the GKCC Facebook and YouTube pages. Additional videos will be shared as they are scheduled. Additionally, the Killeen Chamber has posted COVID-19 resources for employees and small businesses at killeenchamber.com/covid_19.
This page is updated regularly and includes information about small business loans, the Paycheck Protection Program and a sample telecommuting agreement.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
Although all regularly scheduled events for the month of April are postponed, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is maintaining business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Staff may be reached by phone, email, or by appointment. Call 254-526-9551 or visit: https://killeenchamber.com.
Also, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page for information on virtual meetings and other scheduled events as they arise: https://www.facebook.com/killeenchamber/
Wounded Spirits PTSD
program’s regular meetings temporarily shelved
The ongoing Wounded Spirits program for PTSD sufferers has been postponed until further notice, program director John Rose said.
Weekly meetings that were being held at Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove will continue at some point to address such issues as PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction, suicide.
While the Thursday evening meetings are no longer being conducted, Rose said anyone suffering PTSD-related issues is encouraged to continue reaching out, and assistance remains available.
Registration to participate in the program is open year-round, Rose said. For more information, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Belton chamber events postponed
The Belton chamber’s regular monthly event schedule has been postponed indefinitely. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
