Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home earns 2019 Dignity Award for Excellence
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home was one of six winners of the 2019 Dignity Awards for Excellence for its outstanding service and community involvement, an annual award given by Service Corporation International (SCI), North America’s largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services.
SCI named six winners out of 611 locations that educated the public about SCI’s brand, Dignity Memorial® products and services, gathered quality leads, built long-term relationships with prospective clients, and engaged in community involvement.
“Achieving the Dignity Award for Excellence was accomplished by the tremendous support from our market manager, Keith Turner, our general manager, Steve Faram, our location managers, and the finest and most dedicated funeral directors and staff in the profession who serve client families in need every day,” said funeral director Joseph DeCroce. “We also have a dedicated and outstanding L.I.F.T.® Program, which provides social support to widows and widowers adjusting to the loss of their spouse, and an awarding-winning sales team that contributed to achieving such a high level of service.”
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home serves Fort Hood and the surrounding areas including Killeen, Copperas Cove and Temple. The business was founded in 1972 by Bill Crawford and Delbert Bowers, both retired from the U.S. military.
Free COVID-19 virtual counseling service offered in various counties
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more.
The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. Teams members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Walmart offering drive-in movies in Killeen, Harker Heights in September
Walmart is inviting families to participate in a series of upcoming outdoor movie nights at various locations across the country, including Killeen and Harker Heights.
This free-of-charge “pop-up” event is touring the country and scheduled to come to Central Texas in September and October.
Sound for the drive-in style movies will come via FM radio, including car radios. Parking spaces will be marked for social distancing. Alcohol is not allowed.
Guests are asked to stay inside their car at all times. A mask is required anytime guests are outside of their vehicle. You must arrive in a vehicle, and you can bring as many people are there are seatbelts.
Scheduled show times include Sept. 11-12 in Harker Heights, and Sept. 15-16 and Oct. 16-17 in Killeen. Those shows are sold out right now, but registration may re-open and more tickets could be made available. Go to https://thewalmartdrivein.com/ for more information.
87th annual Killeen chamber banquet and awards set Sept. 17
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s 87th annual membership banquet is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
This event is billed as the area’s most prestigious gathering of the business community, and an opportunity to celebrate chamber members.
Tables will seat eight guests. Dress is business formal.
The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, awards, and guest speaker Dr. Henry Cloud, leadership expert and best-selling author. For more information, contact Nichole at 254-526-955.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by John Clark
