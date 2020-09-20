BKCW Insurance included in IIABA’s 2020 Best Practices Study
Austin-based BKCW Insurance, with offices in Killeen and Copperas Cove, has been named a Best Practices agency for the 21st consecutive year, once again maintaining the coveted status within this elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States.
This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study group.
The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
Since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories.
The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The agency was nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.
The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, where over 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2019, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor.
To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
“We are honored to be included in this prestigious list of the nation’s top performing agencies for the 21st consecutive year,” said Tyler Spears, BKCW managing partner.
RN Job Fair scheduled Wednesday at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Seton Medical Center Harker Heights plans an RN Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway.
Applicants can meet recruiters and hiring managers to learn more about RN openings, including L&D, ED, ICU, Med/Surg, and Seasonal.
On-the-spot interviews will be conducted. Interviews will be for qualified nursing candidates only.
Masks are required within the facility. For a full list of open job opportunities, please visit setonharkerheights.net/careers.
Free COVID-19 counseling service offered through phone or tele-video
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more. The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services.
Team members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Walmart drive-in movie nights continue at Killeen location
Walmart is inviting families to participate in a series of upcoming outdoor movie nights at various locations across the country, including Killeen.
This free-of-charge “pop-up” event is touring the country and scheduled to return to Central Texas in October.
Sound for the drive-in style movies will come via FM radio, including car radios. Parking spaces will be marked for social distancing. Alcohol is not allowed.
Guests are asked to stay inside their car at all times. A mask is required anytime guests are outside of their vehicle. You must arrive in a vehicle, and you can bring as many people are there are seatbelts.
Scheduled show times include Oct. 16-17 in Killeen. Those shows have been reported sold out, but registration may re-open and more tickets could be made available. Go to https://thewalmartdrivein.com/ for more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by John Clark
