Killeen Chamber’s Military Relations Council luncheon Nov. 17
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host a Military Relations Council Luncheon with special guest Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Courtyard by Marriott Killeen, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Chamber members will receive an update on the latest news involving the U.S. Army Test Command and what is planned for the future.
Temple/Belton Chambers of Commerce hosting Holiday Around Town event Nov. 18
The Holiday Around Town: Business After Hours event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
There will be vendors representing businesses from the Temple and Belton Area Chambers of Commerce, complimentary food and drinks, door prizes, shopping and more available.
Copperas Cove Chamber member mixer scheduled for Nov. 18
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Blue Santa Business After Hours event at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at 305 E. Avenue E, Copperas Cove.
This monthly mixer is free and open to current chamber members only to network and mingle amongst one another.
Belton Area Chamber planning mixer over coffee Nov. 19
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly networking event, The Brew, at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at Arusha Coffee Co., 126 N. East. St., Belton.
This free event welcomes all ages and levels of expertise.
EXIT Heart of Texas Realty of host Realtor Appreciation Day Nov. 19
EXIT Heart of Texas Realty will host a Realtor Appreciation Day event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at 2710 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen.
There will be food, drinks, and door prizes at this free event that is open to real estate agents and brokers that have worked with the company in the past.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line. Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
