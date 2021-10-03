Free or reduced-cost childcare services offered for eligible workers
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is helping families with employees in the service, retail, hospitality, entertainment, and arts industries get connected with up to 12 months of free or reduced-cost childcare.
This program is made possible by Service Industry Recovery Child Care Funding. Those that are interested should go to https://workforcesolutionsctx.com/childcare to view eligibility requirements, download an application, and view waitlist options to access this opportunity.
Pink Bulldog Boutique to celebrate ribbon cutting on Oct. 8 in Belton
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 for the Pink Bulldog Boutique, 208 N. Penelope St., Belton. This event is free and open to the public.
The boutique carries women’s and children’s clothing and accessories. Call 254-831-3133 for more information.
Upcoming events this week for Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 for Allied Therapies of Texas, 1521 E. Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
The Lunch and Learn: Intro to TikTok Marketing Part II event will be at noon Oct. 6 at 204 E. Robertson Ave. Admission is free. Email activities@copperascove.com to reserve a spot.
End the week with the chamber’s Coffee and Commerce event from 8 to 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Cove Leader Press, 2210 E. Highway 190. Chamber members are invited to bring a non-member to meet and network with others.
EXIT Heart of Texas Realty adds two real estate professionals to its team
Chellyann Fessler and Rubie Miller recently joined EXIT Heart of Texas Realty’s team of real estate sales professionals.
EXIT Heart of Texas Realty, 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, is a member of EXIT Realty Corp. USA’s network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
A full-service real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates.
Additionally, a portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, which has allocated $6 million to charity to date.
For more information, go to www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.
KZamore Enterprise LLC to have grand reopening Oct. 10 in Killeen
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will host a grand reopening for KZamore Enterprise LLC, formerly known as KZ Frazier Enterprise, at 5 p.m. Oct 10, 2408 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen.
Dr. Kerry-Ann Zamore, business owner, will also be launching the KZamore Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profitorganization. This event is open to the public and mimosas and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line. Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.