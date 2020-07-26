EXIT Realty welcomes four new team members to its offices
Local EXIT Realty affiliated offices announce the addition of the following individuals to their teams of dedicated real estate professionals: Christy Case, KC Groves, Laveda Timmons, and Lisa Gaskins have joined EXIT Homevets Realty, 2000 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen; Nicole-Iris Carter has joined EXIT Heart of Texas Realty at 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
These EXIT Realty offices are members of EXIT Realty Corp. USA’s growing network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Impact Therapy Solutions adds one new physical therapist to team
Impact Therapy Solutions announced physical therapist Alicia Crocetti has joined the practice in Temple. She specializes in treating athletes and older adults with chronic pain, joint replacement, imbalance, and dizziness.
Crocetti helps with strengthening, stretching, correcting faulty movement patterns, and manual skills to decrease pain and improve tissue function, endurance training, and balance training.
She thoroughly assesses each of her patients to determine the factors that are either causing or contributing to their unique pain/dysfunction and incorporates multiple approaches in her treatment to provide whole body care and promote long term benefits.
Crocetti received her undergraduate degree in kinesiology and exercise science from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., and her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.
Impact Therapy Solutions is family-focused physical therapy practice that offers aquatic therapy, dry needling, massage, and other services to patients in the greater Templearea.
Cavender’s partners with Special Olympics Texas for 6th year in row
Cavender’s is partnering with Special Olympics Texas for the sixth year in a row to sell paper torches at each of the western wear and boot retailer’s 57 Texas stores to raise money to help support athletes, competitions, training and other SOTX programs.
Paper torches will be available at the checkout counter for $1, $5 or $10 from July 6 through Aug. 6, and can be personalized with the buyer’s name or the name of a loved one to honor.
Funds raised will go toward providing quality sports competition and training, as well as virtual opportunities and increased safety protocols, for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state.
The cowboy boot and western wear retailer has been a supporter of SOTX since 2015, raising nearly $100,000 over five years. In addition to the paper torch campaign, Cavender’s has been the presenting sponsor for SOTX’s statewide equestrian competition for many years, which is held each year in May at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan for nearly 200 athletes.
Cavender’s is a family owned and operated western wear retailer based in Texas with 85 stores located across 12 states.
Heights Chamber of Commerce plans
ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 31 at Divine Touch, 4008 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 108. Divine Touch offers facials, chemical peels, mud wraps, body scrubs, sports massage, Swedish massage, prenatal massage, as well as retail items such as eye masks, soy candles and skin care products.
For social distancing purposes, the ribbon-cutting event is also being conducted virtually (online). For more information, contact the Heights chamber.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by John Clark
