Harker Heights chamber has support programs for businesses
To help small businesses with changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is implementing a series of new support programs, including:
Giftfly — an eGift card platform for local businesses allowing shoppers to buy and send gift cards via email and text directly from the merchant. The Harker Heights Chamber has partnered with Giftfly to offer this service free to small businesses in the community. https://www.giftfly.com/signup/QHKE-X7HW-U5Y5
Support Local with USA Today — Support Local is a national initiative marketing local businesses on the USA Today website and allowing them to sell gift cards on a local and national level. This a free program that the HH Chamber has introduced to local businesses, allowing them to connect with new customers and broaden their business base. https://supportlocal.usatoday.com/
#TogetherWeAreStronger T-shirt Campaign — The Harker Heights Chamber has partnered with Logos in Thread (a local small business) to create a #TogetherWeAreStronger T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds go to local business: http://www.centexlocal.com/
Spectrum Reach Partnership: The Harker Heights Chamber has partnered with Spectrum Reach to develop a community give-back program. The program includes a free commercial to any small business (no purchase required) plus an added bonus of 20% off with a new advertising schedule.
Those with questions about the programs or are interested in participating, please contact Gina Pence at Gina@hhchamber.com or 254-258-5726. Visit www.hhchamber.com or connect with the chamber on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Copperas Cove has new director of information systems
Terry Gearhart has been named director of information systems for the city of Copperas Cove, effective Monday, April 27. A native of Austin, Gearhart has a bachelor of business administration degree with concentration in systems analysis from the University of Texas at Arlington, where he graduated in 1988. He has worked more than 30 years in information technology with Fidelity Investments, the Texas Department of Information Resources, the Texas State Board of Pharmacy, and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas. He lives currently in Georgetown with his wife of 38 years, Mitzi, and they have two grown children, Matthew and Sarah. Gearhart can be contacted at the city’s Technology Center at 508 S. 2nd Street, and also reached at tgearhart@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, ext. 6207.
Seton Medical Center Harker Heights CFO retiring
George Fayer, chief financial officer at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, announces his upcoming retirement in June, after more than five years of service to the hospital.
“George’s contributions have been instrumental in facilitating the growth of SMCHH. Through his leadership of our revenue cycle and accounting teams, the hospital has seen a significant improvement in financial performance,” said Zach Dietze, chief executive officer at Seton. “In 2019, George oversaw several significant information system conversions including accounting, payroll, materials management and several areas of our Epic electronic medical record conversion.” Epic is the gold standard among EMRs in the U.S.
Prior to joining Seton, Fayer previously worked on hospital acquisitions. He also served as CFO at four Florida hospitals: Wuesthoff Medical Center in Rockledge, JFK Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Palmetto General Hospital in Miami, and Town & Country Hospital in Tampa.
Caliber Collision introduces new service program
Caliber Collision in Killeen announced a new “Restoring You” program to honor and provide assistance to area frontline medical personnel, healthcare workers, and first-responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured services for this special offer include such things as “contactless” vehicle pick up and delivery, and deductible assistance, as needed. For more information, go to: calibercollision.com/restoring-you
Virtual chamber networking and news
An online business networkinglunchtime event is scheduled for May 6 by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce (GKCC). Officials say this is a great way to meet other area business professionals. All participants will have a chance to introduce themselves, talk about their business, and share marketing materials. For exact times and registration information, please contact Nichole Anderson at 254-526-9551 or nichole@killeenchamber.com.
Webinars help local businesses navigate COVID-19
The Killeen chamber has been working to create and share content to help local business owners and residents navigate the many unprecedented challenges being faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chamber has hosted a variety of webinars on Facebook live to share recent developments and insight from subject matter experts. The community is invited to view and share these informative videos at facebook.com/killeenchamber/videos, or youtube.com/KilleenChamber. Topics presented to date include:
• Understanding the SBA Disaster Loans & Forms
• How Small Businesses Can Survive the Coronavirus
• Entrepreneurs Adapt!
• Understanding the new Paycheck Protection Program!
• The Coronavirus is in Bell County, now what?
• Technology: Business Going Digital
• Let’s Talk Effective Social Media
• Social Media in a Pandemic.
Additional webinars are being presented weekly on Facebook Live, including:
• Keeping Your Family Busy, date & time TBA
• Staying Sane in Self-Quarantine, date & time TBA
Those unable to watch the videos live can view them after they air on the GKCC Facebook and YouTube pages. Additional videos will be shared as they are scheduled. Additionally, the Killeen Chamber has posted Covid-19 resources for employees and small businesses at killeenchamber.com/covid_19. This page is updated regularly and includes information about small business loans, the Paycheck Protection Program and a sample telecommuting agreement.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
Although all regularly scheduled events for the month of April are postponed, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is maintaining business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Staff may be reached by phone, email, or by appointment. Call 254-526-9551 or visit: https://killeenchamber.com.Also, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page for information on virtual meetings and other scheduled events as they arise: https://www.facebook.com/killeenchamber/
Wounded Spirits PTSD Program regular meetings temporarily shelved
The ongoing “Wounded Spirits” program for PTSD sufferers has been postponed until further notice, program director John Rose said. Weekly meetings that were being held at Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove will continue at some point to address such issues as PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction, suicide. While the Thursday evening meetings are no longer being conducted, Rose said anyone suffering PTSD-related issues is encouraged to continue reaching out, and assistance remains available. Registration to participate in the program is open year-round, Rose said. For more information, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Belton Chamber of Commerce monthly events postponed
The Belton Chamber’s regular monthly event schedule has been postponed indefinitely. Contact the Chamber for more information.
