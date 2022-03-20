Business vendors needed for Harker Heights Food, Wine, and Brew Fest
The 14th annual Harker Heights Food, Wine, and Brew Fest is now accepting applications for vendors to join the event happening from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Harker Heights Community Park.
Booth fees range from $50 to $300 depending on the type of vendor. Go to http://www.hhfoodandwine.com/vendors-registration.html for an application and more information.
Copperas Cove ISD hosting student summer job fair set for March 24
The Copperas Cove ISD Student Summer Job and Volunteer Fair will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Copperas Cove High School Cafeteria, 400 S. 25th St.
Vendors from the school district will be on site offering over 100 available positions including paid summer work, internships, and volunteer opportunities for students. On-the-spot interviews will also be available.
Go to https://bit.ly/3wgeHG3 to register.
Copperas Cove Chamber Mixer scheduled for March 24 at Cove EDC
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Chamber Mixer at 5:30 p.m. March 24 at the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, 113 W. Avenue D.
The event is free for chamber members and will provide an opportunity to connect and mingle in a casual setting. Call 254-547-7571 for more information.
New food truck park opening March 26 in Copperas Cove
The Taste of Cove Food Truck Park will host its grand opening and celebrate the city’s 143rd birthday at noon March 26.
After months of construction, the site now features a covered seating area, restrooms, and space for eight food trucks.
The park is located at 105 W. Avenue E, Copperas Cove.
Food truck vendors interested in both short- and long-term rental space at the park are invited to contact 254-542-3521 or tasteofcove@yahoo.com.
Texell Credit Union to present virtual financial literacy seminar on April 5
Texell Credit Union will host a virtual financial literacy seminar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 5. The seminar, “Unlocking Your Credit Potential: The Fundamentals of Credit Reports and Credit Scores,” is free to attend.
Texell and Experian will co-host this information session. Participants will learn about credit reports, the role of credit reporting companies in the lending cycle, and how to improve a credit score.
The workshop will be presented by Senior Director of Consumer Education and Advocacy for Experian, Rod Griffin. Griffin serves as an expert spokesperson on consumer issues like credit reporting, credit scoring, and identity theft.
“Financial Literacy is important to Texell,” said Amy Merriman, Texell’s chief operating officer, in a press release. “Your credit report is a reflection [of] how well you keep your financial commitments, and it’s important to fully understand what goes into a credit report and a credit score.”
Go to www.texell.org/events to register.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.