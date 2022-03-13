Creative Cakes and Snacks to reopen March 14 in Copperas Cove
Creative Cakes and Snacks will host its grand re-opening at 10 a.m. and a ribbon cutting at noon March 14 at 1301 E. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
The bakery’s re-opening comes after being closed for almost three months after a car crashed into its storefront in December last year.
Killeen Chamber schedules monthly Thursday mixer for March 17
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host its Third Thursday Mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. March 17 at SignatureCare Emergency Center, 800 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
This free event will allow chamber members to meet the SignatureCare team and learn more about its operations.
Email raychel@killeenchamber.com for questions.
Vendors needed for Pop-Up Shop and Day Party in Killeen on March 19
Club Enclave Killeen, 220 East Avenue D, is hosting a Pop-Up Shop and Day Party from 1 to 7 p.m. March 19. This pop-up will feature vendors for small business owners to network and promote their services.
Vendors are encouraged to bring their own table, chairs, displays, and products. Vendor registration is $40 and applications and more information can be found at https://bit.ly/3t3eqUX. Space is limited.
Copperas Cove EDC to host business workshop March 22 from 5:45 to 7 p.m.
The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation will host its “Starting a Business: Step-by-Step” workshop from 5:45 to 7 p.m. March 22 at 408 S. Main Street, Copperas Cove.
This event will focus on preparation, future planning for businesses, and guidance to get started. The workshop is free to attend but requires registration in advance. Go to https://bit.ly/368ICF2 to register.
Learn more about the Copperas Cove EDC at https://www.coveedc.com/site/.
Boss Woman Empowerment Event slated for March 20 in Killeen
The Boss Woman Empowerment Event will be from noon to 3 p.m. March 20 at The Social Instance, 2201 S. WS Young Drive, Killeen. There will be a panel discussion, woman-owned businesses present for networking and vendor opportunities, brunch, raffles, and more.
Tickets range from $30 to $50 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3tOaxSL for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
Tickets available for annual Heights Chamber Community Celebration
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and the City of Harker Heights will host the annual Community Celebration: Achieving New Heights from 6 to 9 p.m. April 4 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive.
This event will recognize outstanding individuals and business leaders and celebrate the community’s achievements.
The theme and dress code for this year’s event is “Texas Casual.”
Individual seats are $40 each and tables are $500. Call 254-699-4999 or email harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com for more information. Go to https://bit.ly/3KFNwZh to purchase tickets.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line. Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
