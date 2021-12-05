Local EXIT Realty-affiliated offices add three new team members
Two local EXIT Realty-affiliated offices announced the addition of three individuals to join its team of real estate professionals.
Tawana Peterson recently joined EXIT Heart of Texas Realty, 2526 E. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
David Destine and Madison Castillo both joined EXIT Heart of Texas Realty, 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop Road, Suite 6, Killeen.
These EXIT Realty offices are members of EXIT Realty Corp. USA’s network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region. Go to www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com to learn more.
Maj. Gen. Richard Johnson to be speaker at GKCC luncheon on Dec. 9
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host its Military Relations Council Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at Courtyard by Marriott Killeen, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Maj. Gen. Richard F. Johnson, commanding general of First Army Division West, will be in attendance as guest speaker.
KWTX Discover Career Fair set for Dec. 7 at Killeen conference center
The KWTX Discover Career Fair will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 W. W.S. Young Drive.
There will be over 30 companies and organizations hiring at this event. Participants should bring resumes and expect on-the-spot interviews. Go to https://bit.ly/3El8Ss8 for a full list of job openings.
Heights Chamber after-hours mixer planned for Dec. 9 at Killeen business
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Business After Hours Mixer from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Milestone Memories & Events, 2501 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
This free event for chamber members will be catered by Great Western Dining Service Inc.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line. Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
