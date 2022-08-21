BOSS Breakfast to be Aug. 22 in Heights from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Owners Sharing Solutions (BOSS) Breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Central Texas Home Builders Association, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.
There will be vendors, panelists, and a variety of topics for discussion. Tickets are $20 for one person or $50 for a group of four. Go to https://bit.ly/3A4uJTL to register.
Statewide H-E-B one-day hiring event planned Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
H-E-B, the state’s largest private employer, will host a one-day hiring event with a career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
This event is geared to help fill open full- and part-time positions at the store level. For the retailer’s largest ever one-day hiring event, H-E-B will provide on-the-spot interviews at each location.
Candidates who attend will receive on-site interviews only for open positions at the store they visit. Applications and details about open positions can be found at https://careers.heb.com/careerfair/.
Service to Schools free event set Aug. 23 at Fort Hood
The Service to School Career Information Session, hosted by Killeen ISD and Fort Hood’s Transition Assistance Program and Army Community Service, will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 23 at 1800 Legends Way, Fort Hood.
This event is free and geared toward transitioning soldiers and family members. Information on how to become a teacher will be provided.
Tickets available for Harker Heights Food, Wine, & Brew Festival
The Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Festival returns for its 14th annual event from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way.
VIP tickets include exclusive pours, souvenir glasses, a meet and greet with the band, and private tent with activities are available for $100 per person. Parking asses are available for $20 a car.
Harker Heights Chamber to host Lunch Mob on Aug. 25
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its Lunch Mob event from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at The Shack Caribbean Grill, 1612 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Harker Heights.
Lunch Mobs are designed to highlight and support a different local restaurant each month.
Attendees can invite friends and colleagues to join them for lunch at this event.
Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce mixer planned Aug. 25
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its Chamber Mixer event at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at EXIT Heart of Texas Realty, 2526 E. Business Highway 190, Suite B, Copperas Cove.
Chamber mixers are free events and allow members to mingle and meet one another in a casual setting. Call 254-547-7571 for more information.
Bracey’s Nursing Solutions offers refresher courses to expand skills
Bracey’s Nursing Solutions, offers Nurse Refresher Courses designed for inactive licensed nurses returning to the clinical site. Courses are designed to expand the nurse’s skills, competency, and knowledge related to current technology, nursing trends, and legalities.
The remediation (review and refresher) course is for previously licensed registered nurses who desire to return to active practice but have no recent clinical practice. This class will be taught face to face, but there is a Virtual Clinical Excursion classroom option available.
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
