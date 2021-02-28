New matchmaking service opens its doors in Killeen
Therapuetic Loving Connections, located on Florence Road, is attempting to help local residents find their perfect match.
The new business officially opened Thursday and anyone interested can visit tlconnections.com or call Angela Jourdain, the owner of the business, at 254-258-2234.
Harker Heights business offering to pay a family’s electric bill for a month
The owner of Ables Top Hat Home Services, Micah Ables, will be paying one local family’s electric bill for the month after such harsh winter weather.
Ables will also be giving another family a free chimney sweep to help with some relief.
The business owner is challenging other local businesses to do something similar to help out those that could use some help in the community.
Free COVID-19 virtual counseling service offered by phone or tele-video
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more.
The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Killeen comedy club releases schedule of upcoming acts
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge in Killeen has announced its upcoming shows:
DL Hughley, six shows, March 5 through March 7
TK Kirkland, one show, one night only on April 23
Gary Owen, five shows, May 14 through May 16
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by Hunter King
